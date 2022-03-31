Why did Cameco stock rally today? BMO is new bull as nuclear momentum builds

Mar. 31, 2022 3:56 PM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Liens/iStock via Getty Images

Cameco (CCJ +3.7%) surges after BMO Capital upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a C$42 price target, raised from C$33, as momentum builds for nuclear plays following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as Russia is a supplier of uranium and European governments may reconsider secure replacements for Russian natural gas.

"In a sector with a limited number of listed producers, Cameco's stock trades on sentiment more than most," BMO's Alexander Pearce writes, as reported by Barron's.

"Thus, with momentum for low-carbon nuclear generation continuing to build and security of supply an increasingly important factor for utilities/governments, we think Cameco's advantageous geographical production base, and its position as the largest and most [freely traded] uranium stock means there should be further upside to its stock price."

Earlier this week, the governments of four Canadian provinces unveiled a blueprint to build several small-scale nuclear reactors, and U.K. Prime Minister recently promised nuclear energy would return to 25% of the country's power mix.

Cameco has become an increasingly popular stock on Wall Street, with more than 90% of analysts covering the company rating the stock a Buy, and shares have surged 43% since Russia launched its invasion.

