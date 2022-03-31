Dynamic Technologies amends senior loan agreement
Mar. 31, 2022 4:04 PM ETDynamic Technologies Group Inc. (ERILF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dynamic Technologies (OTCPK:ERILF) on Thursday said it executed an amendment to its loan agreement with its senior lender to extend the due date of the principal repayment of $10.4M from Mar. 31 to Apr. 15.
- The extension allows ERILF to retire short term debt with strategic debt and equity, accelerate development of co-venture opportunities, continue leveraging existing IP and create new IP, and support business development and project execution.
- "This extension will allow ERILF to continue ongoing negotiations with a strategic investor, which the company believes will be concluded within that time frame," said CEO Guy Nelson.