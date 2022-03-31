nCino Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $74.96M beats by $5.65M
Mar. 31, 2022 4:10 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- nCino press release (NASDAQ:NCNO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of $74.96M (+32.5% Y/Y) beats by $5.65M.
- Shares +2.5%.
- Q1 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $91 million and $92 million, vs. consensus of $75.89M
- Subscription revenues between $77 million and $78 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between ($7.5) million and ($8.5) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.07) to ($0.08), vs. consensus of -$0.03
- FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $398 million and $400 million, vs. consensus of $331.72M
- Subscription revenues between $340 million and $342 million.
- Non-GAAP operating loss between ($33.5) million and ($35.5) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.31) to ($0.32), vs. consensus of -$0.10