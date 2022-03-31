nCino Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $74.96M beats by $5.65M

Mar. 31, 2022 4:10 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • nCino press release (NASDAQ:NCNO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
  • Revenue of $74.96M (+32.5% Y/Y) beats by $5.65M.
  • Shares +2.5%.
  • Q1 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $91 million and $92 million, vs. consensus of $75.89M
  • Subscription revenues between $77 million and $78 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($7.5) million and ($8.5) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.07) to ($0.08), vs. consensus of -$0.03
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $398 million and $400 million, vs. consensus of $331.72M
  • Subscription revenues between $340 million and $342 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($33.5) million and ($35.5) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.31) to ($0.32), vs. consensus of -$0.10
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.