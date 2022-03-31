CarLotz appoints Ozan Kaya as President, Eugene Kovshilovsky as CTO
Mar. 31, 2022 4:12 PM ETCarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) has appointed Ozan Kaya to the newly created role of President, effective April 25, 2022, and Eugene Kovshilovsky as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective April 17, 2022.
- Mr. Kaya and Mr. Kovshilovsky will both report to incoming-CEO Lev Peker.
- Kaya previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of ShopRunner, a members-only e-commerce platform. In the new role, he primarily will be responsible for hub operations and revenue and inventory management.
- Most recently, Mr. Kovshilovsky was SVP of Software Engineering at CarParts.com. He succeeds outgoing CTO Dan Valerian.
- Additionally, CarLotz COO John Foley is also leaving the firm.