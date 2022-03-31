Voxeljet AG GAAP EPS of -€0.15, revenue of €10.89M
- Voxeljet AG press release (NASDAQ:VJET): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.15.
- Revenue of €10.89M (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Outlook: "Our revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2022 is projected to be in the range of kEUR 4,000 to kEUR 4,500."
- For Full year, Revenue is expected to be in the range of kEUR 25,000 and kEUR 30,000; Gross margin is expected to be above 32.5%; Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be neutral-to-positive; and Capital expenditures are projected to be in the range of kEUR 4,500 to kEUR 4,750