Silverback Therapeutics ditches oncology programs; to focus on chronic hepatitis

Mar. 31, 2022 4:16 PM ETSilverback Therapeutics, Inc. (SBTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Announcing its 4Q 2021 results, the clinical-stage biotech, Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) announced on Thursday that the company decided to discontinue its SBT6050 and SBT6290 clinical oncology programs.
  • The Seattle, Washington-based Silverback (SBTX) will instead focus its resources on chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) candidate, SBT8230, and ImmunoTAC discovery programs.
  • “We continue to advance SBT8230 and are on track to complete a Phase 1 regulatory submission in the fourth quarter of 2022,” remarked Valerie Odegard, the Chief Executive Officer of the company.
  • The restructuring drive also involves a 27% reduction in the headcount. With the strategic prioritization, Silverback (SBTX) aims to extend its cash runway into 2H 2026.
  • The announcement comes after the company posted a ~79% increase in its 4Q net loss for 2021. Meanwhile, the cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments stood at $319.1M indicating an ~18% YoY decline from a year ago.
