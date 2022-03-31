Robinhood works to launch retirement accounts to challenge traditional brokerages: Bloomberg
Mar. 31, 2022 4:19 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- As part of its efforts to challenge traditional brokerages, financial services platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is working on a new feature to introduce retirement accounts, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing evidence found in a beta version of the company's app.
- Robinhood (HOOD) has started adding support for traditional IRA and Roth IRA retirement accounts, as well as pensions accounts, Bloomberg noted.
- Specifically, code within the beta version of HOOD's app was updated this week to include references to the retirement accounts, according to findings from developer Steve Moser that were shared with Bloomberg. The code signals that the app will support rolling over IRAs and making contributions.
- Note that Roth IRA (Individual Retirement Account) accounts use after-tax dollars and enable tax-free withdrawals at retirement if certain conditions are met, while traditional IRAs are taxed a bit differently as deposits are usually made with pre-tax dollars.
- Meanwhile, shares of HOOD slid more than 7% at the close.
