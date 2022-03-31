Blend Labs GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.08, revenue of $80.99M misses by $0.26M
Mar. 31, 2022 4:22 PM ETBlend Labs, Inc. (BLND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blend Labs press release (NYSE:BLND): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $80.99M (+164.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.26M.
- Shares -14%.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: First quarter 2022 consolidated revenue is expected to be $63 million to $66 million (vs. consensus of $77.45M), reflecting a modest decline in Blend Platform segment revenues from their first quarter 2021 level, and a decline of approximately 20% in the Title365 segment revenues from their fourth quarter 2021 level.
- Full Year revenue is expected to range between $230-250, comprising of Title365 $90-$100M and Blend Platform $140-$150M revenue.