Truist Bank to redeem senior notes due May 2022

Mar. 31, 2022 4:26 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Truist Bank (NYSE:TFC) plans to redeem all $1.35B of its 2.800% senior notes due May 17, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EBE6) and all $650M of its floating rate senior notes due May 17, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EBD8) on April 17, 2022.
  • The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.
  • Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.
  • Payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made on April 18, 2022, through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
