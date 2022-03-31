Valmont Industries unit inks supply deal with Siemens Gamesa
Mar. 31, 2022 4:26 PM ETValmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) said Thursday its unit Valmont SM entered into a supply deal with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to provide components for the next generation of rotor houses for the offshore wind market.
- This marks the largest single order in Valmont SM's history.
- With this order, SGRE will be able to source locally-produced renewable energy components in close proximity to its supply chain needs.
- Production is expected to begin in Q4.
- "The scope of this order emphasizes SGRE's significant pipeline of offshore wind projects in Europe," said Niels Brix, head of Valmont SM.
- For over 20 years, Valmont SM has partnered with SGRE to support renewable energy projects.