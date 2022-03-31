Graham announces amended loan agreement
- Graham (NYSE:GHM) said Thursday it amended its 5-year term loan and line of credit agreement which suspended the financial covenants through Sept. 30.
- The amendment waives the maximum total leverage ratio and minimum fixed charge coverage requirements through Sept. 30.
- The availability on the credit line has been reduced to $15M from $30M.
- The amendment requires a maximum net loss of not greater than $10M for the 12-month period ending Mar. 31.
- It also requires adj. EBITDA as defined by the agreement of not less than $2M for the 12-month period ending Jun. 30, and not less than $2.25M for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30.
- The amendment also requires minimum liquidity of $10M through the date on which all financial reporting for the FY ending Mar. 31, 2023 is delivered to the bank and $20M thereafter.
- As of Mar. 31, GHM had no borrowings on its credit line. The balance on its term loan at Mar. 31 was $18.5M.
- The amendment did not change the interest rate on the $20M term loan or credit line which remains BSBY plus 1.5%.