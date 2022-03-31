NI to acquire test systems business of Kratzer Automation
Mar. 31, 2022 4:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NI (NASDAQ:NATI) has agreed to acquire the test systems business of Kratzer Automation, a German software solutions provider for the automotive industry.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The transaction will be funded using cash drawn from existing revolving credit facility.
- Subject to statutory approvals, the deal is expected to close in Q222, with ~200 employees joining NI.
- The acquisition will help drive NI's ability to serve customers in high growth EV applications.
- The combination of NI's EV hardware and software test platform with Kratzer Automation's application-specific EV software and integration capabilities will provide holistic customer solutions that will enable faster responses to changing test needs.
- The transaction is expected to add ~2% to revenue in 2022. There should be minimal cost synergies, due to the complementary nature of the acquired business relative to NI's transportation business.
- Furthermore, the deal strengthens NI's ability to achieve the 2022 targets of 16%-18% Y/Y revenue growth.