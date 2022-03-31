nCino says Wells Fargo to expand use of its bank operating system

Mar. 31, 2022 4:37 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)WFCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) on Thursday said Wells Fargo (WFC) will expand its use of the nCino Bank Operating System to accelerate digital transformation within its Consumer and Small Business Banking division.
  • Previously, WFC selected NCNO as the technological foundation to transform its commercial lending operations.
  • "Collaborating with nCino is expected to provide our customers with a more streamlined lending experience and it provides our employees a single view of each customer, making the end-to-end lending experience quicker and more efficient," said Derek Ellington, head of Small Business Banking, WFC.
  • NCNO also reported Q4 results that were largely in line with Street expectations.
  • NCNO stock rose 4.9% during aftermarket trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.