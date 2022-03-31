nCino says Wells Fargo to expand use of its bank operating system
Mar. 31, 2022 4:37 PM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)WFCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) on Thursday said Wells Fargo (WFC) will expand its use of the nCino Bank Operating System to accelerate digital transformation within its Consumer and Small Business Banking division.
- Previously, WFC selected NCNO as the technological foundation to transform its commercial lending operations.
- "Collaborating with nCino is expected to provide our customers with a more streamlined lending experience and it provides our employees a single view of each customer, making the end-to-end lending experience quicker and more efficient," said Derek Ellington, head of Small Business Banking, WFC.
- NCNO also reported Q4 results that were largely in line with Street expectations.
- NCNO stock rose 4.9% during aftermarket trade.