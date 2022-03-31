Arca biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) is trading ~28% lower in the post-market Thursday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that its experimental COVID-19 therapy rNAPc2 failed to meet the primary endpoint with statistical significance in a Phase 2b trial.

The 160-patient international clinical trial was designed to evaluate two dose regimens of rNAPc2 versus standard of care heparin in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

As for the primary efficacy endpoint, in the intention to treat (ITT) population, the change in D-dimer level from Baseline to Day 8 showed a decline of 16.8% (-45.7, 36.8, P=0.41) for the rNAPc2 arm, compared to an 11.2% decline (-36, 34.4, P=0.91) in the Heparin group. The p value between groups stood at 0.47.

However, the experimental therapy was well tolerated for both higher and lower doses, the company said, adding that there were no treatment-related adverse events and dose dependent increase in adverse events.

Noting the safety, ease of administration and efficacy seen for rNAPc2 in the trial, Arca (ABIO) plans to consider the treatment for other indications, Chief Executive Michael Bristow said.

“At this time, ARCA is not planning further clinical development of rNAPc2 in COVID-19 in a direct superiority comparison to heparin design,” he added.

In October, Arca (ABIO) shares surged when the company announced that the Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) of the ASPEN-COVID-19 study greenlighted further advancement of the trial as designed.