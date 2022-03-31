Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) +5.6% post-market after announcing a new three-year contract with Shell (SHEL) to provide well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Helix said it will provide either a Q4000 or Q5000 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser System, remotely operated vehicles, and project management and engineering services to cover operations from fully integrated well intervention to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services.

The contract includes an anticipated 75 days utilization per year with the option to add additional utilization days.

"Investors looking for growth may find Helix attractive for a recovery in the offshore sector," Fluidsdoc writes in a bullish analysis posted earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.