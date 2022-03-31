Infobird receives Nasdaq delinquency notification letter

Mar. 31, 2022 5:00 PM ETInfobird Co., Ltd (IFBD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chinese software-as-a-service provider Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) has received delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq for failing to comply with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq's Listing Rules.
  • The closing bid price for the company's ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.
  • The company has 180 calendar days from the date of the notice, or until September 26, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the company's securities.
