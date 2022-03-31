Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to issue NVCC subordinated debentures
Mar. 31, 2022 5:07 PM ETCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) on Thursday announced a domestic public offering of $1B of 4.2% debentures due Apr. 7, 2032 (non-viability contingent capital).
- The debentures will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.2% per annum (paid semi-annually) until Apr. 7, 2027, and at daily compounded CORRA plus 1.69% per annum (paid quarterly) thereafter until their maturity on Apr. 7, 2032.
- The expected closing date is Apr. 7.
- The debentures will be issued in Canada and sold through a dealer syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets.
- CM may, at its option, redeem the debentures on or after Apr. 7, 2027 at par, together with accrued and unpaid interest, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on not less than 10 days' and not more than 60 days' prior notice to registered debenture holders.
- Net proceeds will be used for general purposes.