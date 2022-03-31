BlackBerry Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $185M misses by $1.04M

Mar. 31, 2022 5:07 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BlackBerry press release (NYSE:BB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $185M (-11.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.04M.
  • Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 68% and GAAP gross margin was 67%.
  • IoT revenue of $52 million.
  • Cybersecurity revenue of $122 million.
  • Licensing & Other revenue of $11 million.
  • Net cash generated from operations of $10 million.
  • Total net cash position was $405 million.
  • BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2023 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.
  • Shares +2.55% AH.
