BlackBerry Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $185M misses by $1.04M
Mar. 31, 2022 5:07 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackBerry press release (NYSE:BB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $185M (-11.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.04M.
- Total company non-GAAP gross margin was 68% and GAAP gross margin was 67%.
- IoT revenue of $52 million.
- Cybersecurity revenue of $122 million.
- Licensing & Other revenue of $11 million.
- Net cash generated from operations of $10 million.
- Total net cash position was $405 million.
- Net cash generated from operating activities was $10 million.
- BlackBerry will provide fiscal year 2023 outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.
- Shares +2.55% AH.