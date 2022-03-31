Sellas Life Sciences licenses CDK9 inhibitor from China's GenFleet Therapeutics
Mar. 31, 2022 5:45 PM ETSELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (SLS)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Sellas Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) on Thursday signed an exclusive license agreement with China's GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai) to develop and commercialize a highly selective small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor worldwide outside of Greater China.
- Sellas will pay an upfront initial payment of $10M to GenFleet for the inhibitor, GFH009, with further payments upon completing development and regulatory milestones.
- GFH009 is currently in an ongoing phase 1 trial in the U.S. and China to treat hematologic malignancies. The study is expected to be competed by Q4 2022.
- Sellas said it expects to start a phase 1 study in pediatric soft tissue sarcomas in late 2022 or early 2023.
- Sellas and GenFleet will start multiple phase 2 trials in hematological malignancies and solid tumors in 2023 to expedite CDK9 inhibitor development.
- CDK9 inhibitors target the CDK9 protein, which appears in enhanced levels in patients suffering from many types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma and melanoma.
- Sellas also announced a public offering of shares and warrants, sending shares down nearly 24% in after market hours.