Israeli driver safety tech company SaverOne 2014 sets terms for $10M IPO

Israeli driver safety technology company SaverOne 2014 (SVRE) has disclosed additional details about its proposed $10M initial public offering on the US market.

The company said in an amended filing that it plans to offer 1.4M American Depositary Shares at the assumed price of $7.22 per ADS, which is subject to change. Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 208K additional ADSs at the public price.

SaverOne has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol SVRE. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner.

The company has developed technology that blocks certain smartphone applications on a driver’s phone to help prevent accidents caused by driver distraction.

The deal is expected to generate net proceeds of $8.6M or approximately $10M if the underwriter’s option is exercised in full.

For 2021, SaverOne reported a net loss of $8.5M on revenue of $145K.

For a more in-depth look at SaverOne, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “IPO Update: SaverOne 2014 Pursues $10 Million IPO”.