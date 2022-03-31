GBS to start trial to support clinical development of its saliva glucose monitor
Mar. 31, 2022 6:26 PM ETGBS Inc. (GBS)DGXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Diagnostics company GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) on Thursday obtained institutional review board approval to start enrolling subjects in a trial designed to support the clinical development of the company's Saliva Glucose Biosensor.
- Shares rise about 5% in after market hours.
- The study will enroll about 40 adult subjects diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at the Diabetes Research Institute of Sutter Health’s Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in San Mateo, California.
- Mills-Peninsula Medical Center will collect and freeze saliva and blood samples from the subjects, while Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and Johns Hopkins Hospital will perform tests on the samples to determine the amount of glucose in them.
- GBS will perform subsequent statistical analyses of the correlation of glucose levels among the sample types.
- The company said it will use initial trial data, which is anticipated later this summer, to support clinical validation of its Saliva Glucose Biosensor, which is a non-invasive, pain-free glucose monitor that replaces finger-prick testing.