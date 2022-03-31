Dragged down by a late-day selling spree, Wall Street notched a second consecutive day of losses on Thursday, as investors continued to take profits after the sharp recovery that has marked most of the past few weeks.

The slide included a further retreat in homebuilding stocks. From an optimistic outlook in late 2021, this sector has seen a substantial swing of fortunes in the first quarter of 2022. Thursday's slide saw new 52-week lows from Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), KB Home (KBH) and Meritage Homes (MTH).

The list of new lows also included UiPath (NYSE:PATH). The software company lost more than a quarter of its value amid worries about its exposure to Russia and Eastern Europe.

Dutch Bros (BROS) represented another major loser on the session. The stock posted a double-digit percentage decline, reversing some of the recent gains it posted amid increased interest from retail traders.

Looking to the upside, Clovis Oncology (CLVS) got a major lift from strong clinical trial results for a cancer drug. Meanwhile, earnings news sent RCM Technologies (RCMT) to a new 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

Homebuilding stocks suffered a downdraft amid Thursday's overall Wall Street retreat. For the sector, this added to recent weakness, as the prospect of higher interest rates has raised concerns about the ability of the housing market to keep up a blistering pace.

With the decline, several high-profile players in the space sank to new 52-week lows. Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), KB Home (KBH) and Meritage Homes (MTH) all reached fresh lows.

Of these, HOV and KBH both dropped nearly 5%. The slide in MTH was slightly less severe, with the stock retreating about 3%.

The entire sector has suffered a severe decline so far in 2022. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) reached a 52-week high of $83.43 in late 2021 but has been declining steadily through the first quarter of 2022.

On Thursday, the ETF also hit a new low of $59.17 before closing at $59.26, a slide of 4% on the day. All told, the fund has retreated 29% from its peak.

Standout Gainer

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) surged 22% after the biotech firm announced that a late-stage trial of its ovarian cancer therapy reached its key objective.

CLVS revealed that its Rubraca product achieved its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial that tested it as a first-line maintenance treatment for ovarian cancer.

Bolstered by the clinical data, CLVS surged to $2.88 in early trading, representing a jump of nearly 75% compared to Wednesday's close. Shares gave up a good portion of their early gains but still finished the day at $2.02. This marked an advance of 37 cents on the session.

Standout Loser

The volatile trading in Dutch Bros (BROS) continued on Thursday, with the stock giving up a portion of its recent gains. Shares of the coffee shop chain, which has become a popular talking point for retail traders, dropped nearly 11% on the session.

BROS fell $6.65 to finish the day at $55.27. This added to a mild retreat seen the day before and further reversed a 12% jump experienced on Tuesday.

The stock had gained ground amid increased chatter on StockTwits and Reddit's WallStreetBets.

Looking longer-term, BROS came public in September in an IPO priced at $23 per share. The stock quickly rallied to a high of $81.40 but lost ground through November and into December.

With its recent rally, which spanned from early March into this week, BROS had climbed 42% to reach its highest level since November.

Notable New High

On the back of a stronger-than-expected earnings report, RCM Technologies (RCMT) rallied to a new high, with shares of the engineering services company climbing 15% on the day.

The company reported a non-GAAP profit for Q4, compared to a loss recorded in the same period last year. Revenue rose 58% from last year, bolstered by 87% growth in its specialty health care unit.

RCMT ended Thursday's session at $9.86, a gain of $1.28 on the day. The stock also reached an intraday 52-week high of $10.74.

Notable New Low

UiPath (PATH) suffered a massive sell-off after the Romania-based software company included a weak forecast in its latest quarterly results. Shares plunged 26% to reach a new 52-week low.

PATH recorded strong results for its latest quarter. Earnings topped expectations, as revenue rose 39% from last year to reach nearly $290M.

However, the firm's outlook for the current quarter came in well below estimates. PATH predicted revenue of $223M to $225M, compared to the almost $250M that analysts were looking for.

In issuing its disappointing forecast, the company noted that it has exposure to Eastern Europe and Russia -- markets that will be impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

PATH dropped $7.45 on the day to close at $21.59. During the session, shares also set an intraday 52-week low of $20.53.

