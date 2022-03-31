indie Semiconductor set to achieve high end of Q1 revenue guidance range
Mar. 31, 2022 6:13 PM ETindie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) said Thursday it expects Q1 revenue at the high end of its prior guidance range, given stronger than expected orders.
- INDI expects to exceed consensus estimates for both sales and non-GAAP gross margin.
- In Feb., INDI said it expects Q1 revenue of $21M-22M and non-GAAP gross margin of ~47%.
- Consensus revenue estimate is $21.54M.
- INDI intends to file its 2021 Form 10-K within 15 days from Thursday via an extension with the SEC.
- INDI stock inched 2.1% higher postmarket after the announcement.