indie Semiconductor set to achieve high end of Q1 revenue guidance range

  • indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) said Thursday it expects Q1 revenue at the high end of its prior guidance range, given stronger than expected orders.
  • INDI expects to exceed consensus estimates for both sales and non-GAAP gross margin.
  • In Feb., INDI said it expects Q1 revenue of $21M-22M and non-GAAP gross margin of ~47%.
  • Consensus revenue estimate is $21.54M.
  • INDI intends to file its 2021 Form 10-K within 15 days from Thursday via an extension with the SEC.
  • INDI stock inched 2.1% higher postmarket after the announcement.
