T2 Biosystems announces additional funding of $4.4M for BARDA contract
Mar. 31, 2022 6:20 PM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) said Thursday the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) will provide additional $4.4M in funding for the multiple-year cost-share contract between BARDA and TTOO.
- The total potential BARDA funding if all contract options are exercised is $69M.
- The additional funding will be used to advance the U.S. clinical trials for the T2Biothreat Panel and T2Resistance Panel, and to advance the development of TTOO's comprehensive panel for the detection of bloodstream infections and antimicrobial resistance, and next-generation instrument.