Supply shortages will force both Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) to halt production at some plants next week, the Detroit News reports.

Ford said Thursday that the ongoing global semiconductor shortage would force it to pause production for the week starting April 4 at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan, while the rest of the company's North American plants will continue to run.

The Flat Rock facility started producing the 2022 Ford Mustang in January, but production has been halted multiple times this year because of supply chain constraints.

GM said production at its Lansing Grand River plant, where workers build the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac CT5 and Chevrolet Camaro, will be down next week because of unspecified supply issues not related to the global semiconductor shortfall.

GM previously said the semiconductor shortage would cause a production halt of its Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 at the Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana for two weeks starting April 4.