Bill capping cost of insulin passes House, but fate in Senate uncertain

Mar. 31, 2022 11:35 PM ETSanofi (SNY), NVO, LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments

Insulin injection needle or pen for use by diabetics

digicomphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would limit the cost of insulin at the lower of $35 a month or 25% of an health insurance company's negotiated price with a drugmaker.
  • The vote on the Affordable Insulin Now Act was 232-193. Twelve Republicans voted for the measure.
  • The New York Times reported that pharmaceutical companies wouldn't see a reduction in prices paid to them as the legislation provides that health insurers as well as Medicare pay for a greater portion of insulin costs.
  • The newspaper added that to pass the Senate, at least 10 Republicans would need to be in favor of it to defeat a filibuster.
  • Top insulin makers: Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently said he plans on holding a vote on insulin cost legislation in the spring.
