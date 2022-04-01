Bill capping cost of insulin passes House, but fate in Senate uncertain
Mar. 31, 2022 11:35 PM ETSanofi (SNY), NVO, LLYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would limit the cost of insulin at the lower of $35 a month or 25% of an health insurance company's negotiated price with a drugmaker.
- The vote on the Affordable Insulin Now Act was 232-193. Twelve Republicans voted for the measure.
- The New York Times reported that pharmaceutical companies wouldn't see a reduction in prices paid to them as the legislation provides that health insurers as well as Medicare pay for a greater portion of insulin costs.
- The newspaper added that to pass the Senate, at least 10 Republicans would need to be in favor of it to defeat a filibuster.
- Top insulin makers: Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently said he plans on holding a vote on insulin cost legislation in the spring.