Li Auto delivers 125% increase in March deliveries
Apr. 01, 2022 4:42 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) trades 3.1% higher premarket after it delivered 11,034 Li ONEs in March 2022, an increase of 125.2% Y/Y, taking the Q1 deliveries to 31,716 (+152.1% Y/Y).
- The Q1 deliveries of 31,716 is at the upper end guidance of Q1 delivery range of 30K-32K.
- The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 155,804 since the vehicle's market debut in 2019.
- On Apr.16, the company plans to launch its world-class flagship smart SUV L9 for family users.
- "Our overall production has been affected by the shortage of certain auto parts resulting from the resurging COVID-19 cases recently in the Yangtze Delta region. We continue to take measures to ensure supply and safeguard production, aiming to shorten the waiting time of delivery to our users," co-founder and president Yanan Shen commented.
- As of Mar. 31, 2022, the company had 217 retail stores in 102 cities, as well as 287 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 211 cities.
- The company recently followed a price hike in its only model currently on sale; in suit of XPEV, Tesla.
