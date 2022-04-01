Sanofi to list API spin-off EUROAPI on Euronext Paris on May 6

Apr. 01, 2022

Night Sanofi office building in Berlin, Germany.

Panama7/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) expects to list its active pharmaceutical ingredients company EUROAPI on the Euronext Paris on May 6, as the spin-off unit received approval from the French stock market regulator.
  • Sanofi said the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) approved the listing prospectus prepared by EUROAPI clearing the way for a listing.
  • EUROAPI 's first trading day is expected to occur on May 6, subject to the approval of the Distribution by Sanofi shareholders on March.
  • On March 17, Sanofi's board proposed to submit for approval to its shareholders the distribution of circa 58% of the share capital and voting rights of EUROAPI. This was in addition to the previously proposed €3.33 cash dividend per Sanofi share.
  • Sanofi said the new shares will be distributed to its shareholders as one EUROAPI share per 23 Sanofi shares.
  • Sanofi confirmed its intention to hold a 30% stake in EUROAPI.
  • Meanwhile, EPIC Bpifrance, acting on behalf of the French State will buy 12% EUROAPI shares from Sanofi for up to €150M.
  • SNY +0.90% premarket to $51.85
