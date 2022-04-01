Philips to launch new release of KODEX-EPD system for heart rhythm disorders
Apr. 01, 2022 5:07 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) is launching the latest release of its KODEX-EPD system for atrial fibrillation, an irregular and rapid heart rhythm.
- The company said the system offers enhanced imaging and mapping capabilities for Radiofrequency (RF) ablation, including the new Tissue Engagement Viewer and support for Medtronic DiamondTemp ablation system. For cryoballoon ablation, KODEX-EPD supports a new saline-based occlusion assessment workflow.
- The company will showcase the launch at the 2022 European Heart Rhythm Association Annual Meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.
- PHG +1.57% premarket to $31.01