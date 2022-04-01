Volta sees Q4 revenue below analysts consensus, FY filing delayed
Apr. 01, 2022 5:13 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) reports Q4 prelim revenues of ~$12M (+45% Y/Y) and FY revenues of $32M (+66% Y/Y).
- Total stalls connected as of Dec.31, 2021 stood at 2,330.
- Q1 revenues are expected to range between $8M and $8.5M; for FY22, revenues are seen ranging between $70 and $80M; second half revenues are seen greater amid growing scale of network and accompanying seasonal media revenue patterns.
- Analysts consensus estimates for $12.32M and Q1 revenues are seen at $16.08M.
- For 2022, the company expects total incremental, connected stalls in the range of 1,700 to 2,000.
- The company expects 10-K filing to be delayed amid additional time to complete its year-end reporting process.