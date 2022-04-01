Kennedy Wilson signs new lease with new tenant for new Ten Hanover Quay office

Apr. 01, 2022 5:29 AM ETKennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • After the recent completion of the Ten Hanover Quay office development at Capital Dock, Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) and 40% JV partner National Asset Management Agency have signed a full-building lease with a global occupier, signing a new 15-year lease, with a tenant break option at year 12.
  • The tenant will occupy seven floors at the waterfront, Class-A industrial warehouse office redevelopment that combines historic features and contemporary office space in the heart of Dublin, Ireland.
  • Post new lease, Ten Hanover Quay is expected to generate a yield on cost of in excess of 6%.
