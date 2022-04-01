Dexcom to launch wearable glucose monitoring system Dexcom ONE in UK in May
Apr. 01, 2022 5:36 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) said the new Dexcom ONE continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system will launch in U.K. in May.
- Dexcom ONE, a wearable sensor and transmitter, is a real-time CGM (rt-CGM) system that sends real-time values wirelessly to a compatible smart device.
- The company said the device is suitable for people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes using insulin.
- The company added that the device is currently in review to be added to drug tariffs across the U.K. regions.
- The company said the launch comes on the heels of new guidance announced by U.K. drug pricing watchdog National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) which has now recommended that adults with type 1 diabetes be offered a choice of glucose sensors, including rt-CGM, based on their individual needs and the functionality of devices available.