Dexcom to launch wearable glucose monitoring system Dexcom ONE in UK in May

Apr. 01, 2022 5:36 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Word diabetes laid out from sugar isolated on a blue background

Tatiana/iStock via Getty Images

  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) said the new Dexcom ONE continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system will launch in U.K. in May.
  • Dexcom ONE, a wearable sensor and transmitter, is a real-time CGM (rt-CGM) system that sends real-time values wirelessly to a compatible smart device.
  • The company said the device is suitable for people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes using insulin.
  • The company added that the device is currently in review to be added to drug tariffs across the U.K. regions.
  • The company said the launch comes on the heels of new guidance announced by U.K. drug pricing watchdog National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) which has now recommended that adults with type 1 diabetes be offered a choice of glucose sensors, including rt-CGM, based on their individual needs and the functionality of devices available.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.