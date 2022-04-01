Kosmos Energy gains on successful RCF re-financing and RBL re-determination
Apr. 01, 2022 5:37 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) has successfully re-financed its revolving credit facility (RCF) and completed the semi-annual re-determination of its reserve-based lending (RBL) facility.
- The company has re-financed its RCF with a total capacity of $250M while extending the maturity to the end of 2024.
- The reduction in size of facility will offset an increase in the margin, resulting in slightly lower interest expenses going forward.
- The company’s lending syndicate approved a borrowing base capacity of $1.25B with current outstanding borrowings of $0.9B.
- Total commitments as of April 1, 2022 were $1.25B.
- The RBL facility is secured against the production assets in Ghana and Equatorial Guinea with the first amortization payment scheduled for March 2024.
- These financing activities and strong free cash flow in 1Q22 has further strengthened liquidity to approximately $0.9B.
- Shares up 4% premarket.