Raytheon Missiles & Defense wins $651M contract to produce SPY-6 radars for next-gen US Navy ships
Apr. 01, 2022 5:46 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) business has won $651M with four options years totaling $2.5B, hardware, production and sustainment contract for full-rate production of the AN/SPY-6(V) Family of Radars.
- This contract will equip up to 31 U.S. Navy ships with SPY-6 radars with options totaling $3.2B and five years of radar production.
- The company will produce solid state, fixed-face and rotating SPY-6 variants that will deliver unprecedented integrated air and missile defense capabilities for seven types of U.S. Navy ships over the next 40 years.
- "There is no other radar with the surface maritime capabilities of SPY-6," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "SPY-6 is the most advanced naval radar in existence, and it will provide our military a giant leap forward in capability for decades to come."
- More than $600M has been invested in the development and manufacturing of the SPY-6 family of radars, since its inception.
- SPY-6 array radar variants have between nine and 37 radar modular assemblies, known as RMAs.
- SPY-6 radar installation is complete on the Navy's first Flight III destroyer, the USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), which is scheduled to be operational in 2024.
- Shares up 0.90% premarket.