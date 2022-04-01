iQIYI rallies on upgrading collaboration model for online film distribution
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) trades 7.5% higher premarket after it announced plans to upgrade its collaboration model for online film distribution starting today which includes - Cloud Cinema Premiere and Subscription Premiere.
- Films released under the Cloud Cinema Premiere model will generate revenues from both the Premium Video on Demand and Subscription Video on Demand models of streaming.
- After the films come online, iQIYI will allocate promotional resources according to viewing time and user reviews, thereby improving promotional efficiency.
- With China's online film market continuing to develop, iQIYI expects that streamers will create transaction platforms that are accessible to content creators, the pricing right stays with the filmmakers, and promotion resources will be allocated based on viewers' preferences.
- As per China Internet Network Information Center, the size of online video viewers in China had reached 975M in 2021.