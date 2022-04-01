Bright Scholar Education receives NYSE non-compliance letter

  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) has received non-compliance letter from the NYSE for failing to meet the compliance standards due to the trading price of its ADSs.
  • Pursuant to applicable NYSE continued listing standards, a company is considered "below criteria"  if the average closing price of a security, as reported on the consolidated tape, is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • The Chinese education service company has time until September 26, 2022 to regain compliance.
  • BEDU shares are up 4.15% pre-market
 
