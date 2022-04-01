Iveda prices $8M stock offering, uplists to Nasdaq, announces reverse stock split
Apr. 01, 2022 6:17 AM ETIveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Iveda Solutions (OTCPK:IVDA) priced its underwritten public offering of 1.89M shares and accompanying warrants at combined offering price of $4.25/share.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from issuance date.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 279.7K shares and/or up to an additional warrants.
- Gross proceeds expected to be $8M.
- Offer is expected to close on Apr.5.
- Related to the offering and to qualify for Nasdaq listing, the company effectuated a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-8, effective Mar.31.