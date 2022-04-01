Iveda prices $8M stock offering, uplists to Nasdaq, announces reverse stock split

Apr. 01, 2022 6:17 AM ETIveda Solutions, Inc. (IVDA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Iveda Solutions (OTCPK:IVDA) priced its underwritten public offering of 1.89M shares and accompanying warrants at combined offering price of $4.25/share.
  • The warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from issuance date.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 279.7K shares and/or up to an additional warrants.
  • Gross proceeds expected to be $8M.
  • Offer is expected to close on Apr.5.
  • Related to the offering and to qualify for Nasdaq listing, the company effectuated a reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio of 1-for-8, effective Mar.31.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.