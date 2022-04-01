American Homes 4 Rent prices senior notes offering
Apr. 01, 2022 6:19 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- American Homes 4 Rent's (NYSE:AMH) operating partnership has priced a public offering of $600M of 3.625% Senior Notes due 2032 and $300M of 4.300% Senior Notes due 2052.
- The 2032 Notes will be issued at 97.517% of par value with a coupon of 3.625% per annum.
- The 2052 Notes will be issued at 97.237% of par value with a coupon of 4.300% per annum.
- Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing October 15, 2022.
- The 2032 Notes will mature on April 15, 2032 and the 2052 Notes will mature on April 15, 2052.
- The offering is expected to close on April 7, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used by the Operating Partnership to repay amounts outstanding on its revolving credit facility. Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.