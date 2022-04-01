High Tide to acquire Boreal Cannabis for C$2.2M
Apr. 01, 2022 6:28 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In order to expand its bricks-and-mortar retail cannabis operations, High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) plans to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Alberta, operating as Boreal Cannabis for C$2.2M, plus the wholesale value of inventory and cash on hand.
- The acquired company has two retail cannabis stores in Alberta.
- For the quarter ended Jan.31, 2022, Boreal generated annualized revenue of C$3.9M and annualized adj. EBITDA of C$0.6M; purchase price represents 3.5x annualized adj. EBITDA for the three months ended Jan. 31, 2022.
- "We continue to execute on opportunities to acquire established stores with good fundamentals at attractive multiples. Once these acquisitions (Boreal, as well as the Crossroads and Bud Heaven) have closed, we will have surpassed the 120-store threshold, and will be well on our way to achieving the 150-store milestone by the end of this calendar year," president & CEO Raj Grover commented.