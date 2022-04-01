NIO makes record deliveries in Q122
Apr. 01, 2022 6:32 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) is trading ~6% higher pre-market after the Chinese automaker reported a 37.6% Y/Y growth in March vehicle deliveries.
- The company delivered 9,985 vehicles during the month and a record 25,768 units (+28.5% Y/Y) in the first quarter of 2022.
- Q1 delivery is near the upper end of the quarterly guidance delivery numbers of 25,000 and 26,000 vehicles.
- As of March 31, 2022, cumulative deliveries of vehicles reached 192,838. The automaker also deployed 884 Power Swap stations, 727 Power Charger stations and 3,832 destination chargers in China by the end of the month.
- The deliveries of ET7 commenced from March 28, 2022.
- Going forward, the company plans to introduce the 2022 NIO ES8, ES6 and EC6 with the latest digital cockpit hardware and launch the digital cockpit upgrade plan for existing users in late May 2022. NIO ES7, the company’s new mid-to-large five-seater SUV, is also set for market debut.
- NIO is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week