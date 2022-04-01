Baozun announces repurchase right notification for convertible senior notes

Apr. 01, 2022 6:37 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUNannounced that it is notifying holders of its 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 that each holder has the right, at the option of such holder, to require the company to repurchase all of such holder's notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of $1K principal amount for cash on May 1, 2022.
  • The repurchase date is an interest payment date under the terms of the indenture and the notes.
  • As of Mar.31, 2022 there was $108.7M in principal amount of the notes outstanding.
