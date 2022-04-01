Volkswagen's second recall of cars within a month, 100K plug-in hybrid vehicles amid risk of fire
Apr. 01, 2022 6:47 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) will have to recall 100K+ plug-in hybrid vehicles globally due to risk of fire, a company spokesperson stated as cited by Reuters.
- It is known that there is a risk of fire in vehicles that connect a conventional combustion engine to an electric drive and are charged through a socket due to an insufficiently insulated high-voltage battery.
- There are 16 such cases reported in Germany.
- Volkswagen Passats, Golfs, Tiguans and Arteons owners worldwide will be notified; Volkswagen brand Audi has to recall 24.4K vehicles, while Seat and Skoda are also affected.
- In mid-March, the automaker recalled 246K Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in U.S. and Canada amid wiring issue that could cause problems with the airbags, windows and car brakes.
