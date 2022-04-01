Thor Industries to sell majority interest in TH2Connect digital application business

Apr. 01, 2022 6:51 AM ETThor Industries, Inc. (THO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) has signed a Letter of Intent to sell a majority interest in its TH2Connect digital application business to private equity firm Graham Allen Partners.
  • Graham Allen will acquire controlling interest in the business for $81M.
  • The TH2Connect digital platform collectively operates as Roadpass Digital, and consists of Roadtrippers, Campendium, RVillage, Togo RV, Roadpass, and Overnight RV Parking.
  • This transaction, expected to close on April 30, 2022, will enable Thor to focus capital and strategic initiatives on its core business.
  • Moving forward, THOR will be a customer of Roadpass to gain consumer insights and help serve the needs of its customers in improving their RV experiences.
