BlackBerry stock down on expecting minimal licensing revenue in FY2023

Apr. 01, 2022 6:55 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Bear Market

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) down in early market trading after mixed Q4 results reported on Thursday
  • Licensing revenue was $11M for the quarter, beating expectation and gross margin rate came in at 55%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin rate was 68% vs. 73% year ago.
  • The company expects Licensing revenue to be minimal in FY2023, excluding anything related to the patent sale.
  • For the cyber business, the company expects to deliver billings growth between 8% to 12% for the year, mainly as a result of increased traction from security products.
  • The company expects to see higher billings in all four quarters Y/Y.
  • Model revenue for the year in total to be broadly flat Y/Y, factoring in the time for billings growth to convert to revenue.
  • IoT business revenue to be in the range of $200M to $210M. The company expects to see continued strong growth of 12% to 18% Y/Y despite the ongoing headwind for the auto industry.
  • The company plans to recruit more than 100 additional cyber go-to-market professionals in the coming fiscal year.
  • Shares down 3.5% premarket.
  • BB is at high risk of performing badly on declining growth and inferior profitability when compared to other IT stocks.
  • The company has EPS FWD Long Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) of -91.65% while the Information Technology sector median is 15%.
  • Wall Street Analysts rating and SA quant rating stands sell on the stock.
  • Check the most recent analysis on BB stock here.
