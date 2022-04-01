Kinder Morgan-backed Ruby Pipeline files for bankruptcy

Apr. 01, 2022 7:03 AM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), PBABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Pipelines

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Ruby Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline joint venture between Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to restructure its debt.

Kinder Morgan will continue to operate the pipeline, which provides 1.5B cf/day of natural gas delivery capacity from the Opal Hub in Wyoming to the Malin Hub in Oregon, on the California border.

Ruby Pipeline had $90M in cash at the end of 2021 and was not expected to repay $475M on senior notes due on April 1, Fitch Ratings reported recently.

The recent repeal of FERC rules reflects new geopolitical realities, and Kinder Morgan's allocations to growth capex are a positive in the current economic environment, Methodical Investor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.