Ruby Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline joint venture between Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to restructure its debt.

Kinder Morgan will continue to operate the pipeline, which provides 1.5B cf/day of natural gas delivery capacity from the Opal Hub in Wyoming to the Malin Hub in Oregon, on the California border.

Ruby Pipeline had $90M in cash at the end of 2021 and was not expected to repay $475M on senior notes due on April 1, Fitch Ratings reported recently.

The recent repeal of FERC rules reflects new geopolitical realities, and Kinder Morgan's allocations to growth capex are a positive in the current economic environment, Methodical Investor writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.