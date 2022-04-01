Penske Automotive Group adds to UK presence with acquisitions
Apr. 01, 2022 7:05 AM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) announced that its UK subsidiary acquired three BMW MINI dealerships and a collision center in the U.K.
- The deal adds to the company's strong presence in the UK market. The acquired properties are anticipated to generate $250M in annualized revenues for Penske Automotive Group (PAG). The company funded the transaction using existing capacity under the company's U.K.-based credit agreement.
- CEO statement: "The acquisition of these dealerships enhances our position as the largest retail partner for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.K. and provides an opportunity for our business to build additional scale in this important market."
