Carvana is a long-term buy at Needham

Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), although it cut its price target on the auto retail stock to $173 to adjust for lowered earnings estimates.

Analyst Chris Pierce: "We have been and stay below consensus Q1'22 Retail units given the weak demand environment to start '22, but we raise our Q1'22 GPU estimates towards consensus post CVNA's Q1'22 ABS offering, as we were likely too penal in our first stab at Q1'22 Other GPU. We remain bullish on CVNA's longer-term retail unit growth, particularly as they fold in Adesa's US locations, and the accompanying benefit to Used Vehicle GPU from increased network density."

The firm's bull case scenario for Carvana (CVNA) is that an existential crisis for smaller used car dealers is pulled significantly forward, and CVNA steps in to take further share. The bull case price target is $300 based on 20X the 2026 EBITDA estimate discounted back three years.

