Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) said a mid-stage study of SAGE-718 showed improvement on multiple tests of executive performance and learning and memory in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

In the phase 2 trial, dubbed LUMINARY, several tests were used to assess multiple domains of cognitive performance in 26 patients, aged 50–80 years, receiving SAGE-718 3-mg once daily for 14 days.

The company said that at day 14, improvements from the time treatment started were seen on tests of executive functioning (digit symbol substitution, multitasking, one touch stockings, spatial working memory, and 2-Back tests) and tests on learning and memory (pattern recognition memory and verbal recognition memory tests).

The company added statistically significant improvement, according to a cognitive assessment test was seen at Day 28.

Sage, however, noted that no appreciable effect was seen on measures of simple attention/psychomotor speed, which was keeping with the profile of SAGE-718 based on data to date.

Functional assessments also captured notable improvement in some patients mainly on items measuring aspects of complex/higher order activities.

The company added that the drug was generally well-tolerated.

Eight mild/moderate treatment-emergent adverse events were reported in seven patients.

No serious adverse events or deaths were reported.

The phase 2 trial, is part of CogNEXT, Sage’s early-stage trial platform designed to evaluate SAGE-718 to treat cognitive deficits across a range of brain health disorders.

