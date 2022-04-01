Palantir, Carahsoft Technology forge partnership

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has forged a partnership with IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology to broaden its reach in U.S. government market.
  • Carahsoft will serve as Palantir's U.S. Federal Distributor under the firm's new channel partner program.
  • The partnership will enable government departments and agencies to acquire Palantir's data operations software through Carahsoft's reseller partners, contracted through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V.
  • Palantir generated adj. EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $432.8M (+34.4% Y/Y) in Q421, with government revenue up 26% Y/Y.
