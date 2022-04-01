Palantir, Carahsoft Technology forge partnership
Apr. 01, 2022 7:17 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has forged a partnership with IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology to broaden its reach in U.S. government market.
- Carahsoft will serve as Palantir's U.S. Federal Distributor under the firm's new channel partner program.
- The partnership will enable government departments and agencies to acquire Palantir's data operations software through Carahsoft's reseller partners, contracted through NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V.
- Palantir generated adj. EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $432.8M (+34.4% Y/Y) in Q421, with government revenue up 26% Y/Y.
- In early March 2022, PLTR stock gained on Morgan Stanley ratings upgrade
- Read a recent analysis on the stock here