Announcing data from a late-stage trial, Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Friday that their COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir led to faster elimination of the infectious virus compared to the placebo.

The trial involved non-hospitalized adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at high risk for progressing to severe disease. They had received a five-day course of LAGEVRIO or placebo, and their viral infectivity was assessed over several days.

At Day 3 of treatment, in those who had the infectious virus at baseline, infectious SARS-CoV-2 was detected in 0.0% (n=0/92) of patients who received molnupiravir. In contrast, 21.8% (n=20/96) of those who received the placebo were found to have infectious SARS-CoV-2 on Day 3.

On Day 5, the infectious virus was detected in 0.0% (n=0/91) of patients in the molnupiravir arm compared to 2.2% (n=2/89) in the placebo, and on Day 10, no virus was detected in either arm of patients who showed infectious virus at baseline.

The exploratory analysis of data from the MOVe-OUT trial showed that LAGEVRIO, the brand name of molnupiravir “cleared infectious SARS-CoV-2 faster than placebo among patients who had infectious virus at baseline,” said Dr. Jay Grobler, an associate vice president at Merck (MRK).

Data are scheduled for a presentation at the 2022 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

Last December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized molnupiravir for those who test positive for COVID-19 and who are at risk of developing the severe form of the disease.

